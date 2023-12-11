Soaring gold prices & the glint of sovereign bonds for the metal

Gold has always been a market-linked return product, irrespective of the form in which it is bought. Gold has returned between 1% and 22% p.a. in 8 year periods with an average return of 9% p.a., considering the investment period between January 1980 to January 2015. However, between January 2000 and January 2015, gold returns have been below 5% p.a. for only three 8 year periods. Gold returns depend on many factors such as inflation, interest rates and geopolitical situation and can waver greatly. Investors looking to subscribe mustn’t invest assuming 10-12% p.a. returns, based on the performance of the first tranche.