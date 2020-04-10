Social distancing buzzword as Punjab reaps bumper wheat harvest amid coronavirus lockdown

As farmers harvest a bumper wheat crop, Punjab has doubled the number of procurement centres to ensure social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus at wholesale markets.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The Punjab government has also announced staggered procurement of food grains, asking farmers to strictly adhere to the day allotted to a particular village to bring their farm produce to market and avoid crowding.

“We have increased the number of mandis (markets) from 1,800 to 3,800, so that every village has access to a market nearby,” Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh told reporters through video conferencing.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

This has been done to ensure that there is no crowding at the markets, he said adding that elaborate arrangements have also been made at marketplaces to maintain cleanliness and follow the principle of social distancing.

Singh said only one farmer or his representative with a valid coupon would be allowed to bring farm produce on the tractor trolley to the wholesale market on a designated day. Market committees have been instructed not to allow any person with dry cough, respiratory illness or fever and instead be referred to health authorities.

Singh said a team of ex-servicemen under ‘Guardians of Governance’ and National Cadet Corps volunteers would assist the police and district officials in maintaining law and order and ensuring social distancing at markets.

Punjab has reported 130 cases of which 18 have been cured, while 2032 persons are still under quarantine.

Punjab, considered as the granary of the nation, is looking at a bumper harvest of wheat and the state government has made arrangements for procurement of 185 lakh tonnes of wheat.

Migrant workers, who take part in the harvesting operations, have been camping at various relief camps across the Punjab and the state government has made arrangements to provide them shelter and food.

“We plan to complete the procurement by May 31,” Singh said.