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Solar can outcompete grid power in rural India with the right planning: Study

The modelling shows that cost advantages persist across diverse contexts but only when systems are tailored to local demand.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 04:33 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 04:33 IST
India Newssolar energy

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