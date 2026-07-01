Solar can outcompete grid power in rural India with the right planning: Study

<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indias-rooftop-solar-boom-gathers-pace-but-regional-divide-widens-report-4048043">Solar</a>-based distributed renewable energy (DRE) systems can generate electricity in rural India at a lower cost than conventional grid supply, according to a new study by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) and Idam Infrastructure Advisory Pvt. Ltd.</p><p>The study shows that careful planning of local demand, storage, grid conditions, financing, and long-term operations can unlock these savings.</p><p>The report, Scaling Rural Distributed<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-crosses-150-gw-solar-milestone-next-phase-of-growth-hinges-on-self-reliance-market-diversification-4027099"> Renewable Energy</a> in India: A Framework for Planning and Implementation, shows that Village Energy Plans (VEPs)—grounded in system modelling and field research—are critical to translating DRE’s cost advantage into reliable, scalable deployment. Drawing on modelling and evidence from operational DRE projects, the study finds that aligning renewable investments with village-level demand, grid conditions, storage needs, and financing can significantly improve project viability, reduce costs, and enable scale.</p>.Why isn’t India’s solar boom delivering better results?.<p>The modelling shows that cost advantages persist across diverse contexts but only when systems are tailored to local demand. In Maharashtra’s Hiware Bazar, solar power is estimated at around Rs 3 per unit, against a state average purchase cost of nearly Rs 6. In Assam’s Bamun Sualkuchi, solar delivers power at roughly Rs 4 per unit compared to the average purchase cost of over Rs 8.5. Both remain competitive even without subsidies.</p><p>“To scale rural DRE, India must move from isolated projects to system-level planning—starting with VEPs that reflect local demand, integrating DRE with distribution companies, and planning early for storage and surplus power management. Without this, cost advantages will not translate into reliable, scalable deployment,” says Ashwitha Tunga, policy analyst at IISD.</p><p>“DRE can offer affordable and reliable electricity in rural India, often below state procurement costs across very different rural contexts. In most cases, it can remain competitive even without subsidies. But cost advantages alone are not enough. Systems must be planned around local demand, integrated with the grid, and planned for long-term operations. In that context, scaling DRE is not merely about installing more capacity; it is about building systems that work with local grids and deliver lasting value for both communities and utilities,” explains Sunil Mani, policy advisor at IISD.</p>