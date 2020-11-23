Solar power tariff dips to all-time low of Rs 2/unit

Solar power tariff on Monday dropped to an all-time low of Rs 2 per unit in an auction conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), according to a source.

Under the SECI auction concluded on Monday, Saudi Arabian firm Aljoemaih Energy and Water Co. and Sembcorp Energy India arm Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd emerged as the lowest bidders by quoting a tariff of Rs 2 per unit for 200MW and 400MW capacities, a source told PTI.

The source further said that state-run power giant NTPC quoted a price of Rs 2.01 per unit for 600 MW capacity.

However, NTPC will get the balance amount of 470 MW even as it bid for 600 MW because it is the L2 (second lowest) in the auction.

In July this year, solar power tariffs had dropped to a low of Rs 2.36 per unit in an auction of 2GW capacities by SECI.