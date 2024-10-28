Solely dependent on rental income? Here are your tax implications

In India, rental income is primarily categorised as ‘income from house property.’ This classification signifies that income generated from leasing residential properties, such as apartments and buildings, must be reported under this head.

It is important to distinguish this income from ‘Profits and gains from business and profession,’ ensuring that property owners accurately categorise their earnings to comply with taxation regulations.

Rental income encompasses various scenarios, including income from fully rented properties and composite rents, which include additional assets like appliances.

Moreover, owners of partially self-occupied properties can declare income from the rented portions, contributing to their overall taxable income.

However, specific instances, such as rental income received from sub-letting, may fall under ‘Income from Other Sources’ and are not taxable as rental income.