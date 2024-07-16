Solutions to deepfakes, job losses will come from AI itself: Ex IT Secretary

How do you see the AI policy evolving in India?

In our regulations for AI, we seem to be confused. It’s not the future we are going to regulate. AI is already with us. Technology moves much faster than the regulator. AI regulation has to be a part of the IT policy. The IT policy should be like an umbrella policy. You have crypto. You have gaming in front of you. Some common factors are going to be there in crypto, gaming, e-commerce etc. In all these areas you are going to see increased use of AI. There has to be provisions to monitor fair play. There should be a code of conduct. There has to be some sort of grievance redressing mechanism and an appellate body. These are common to everybody. AI innovation needs to be facilitated for aggregation, analytics and more and more use cases.