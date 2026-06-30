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Some parents will not come back to our infant formula products after recall: Nestle

Nestle recalled products across Europe, Asia and the Americas over possible contamination with ​cereulide, a toxin that ⁠can cause nausea and vomiting.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 15:40 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 15:40 IST
World newsBusiness NewsNestle

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