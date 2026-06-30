Some parents will not come back to our infant formula products after recall: Nestle

<p>Switzerland: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nestle">Nestle </a>has accepted that some parents will not return to buying the company's infant formula products following a widespread recall that began late last year, the company's head of nutrition, Serena Aboutboul, said on Tuesday.</p><p>Nestle recalled products across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/europe">Europe</a>, Asia and the Americas over possible contamination with cereulide, a toxin that can cause nausea and vomiting. Aboutboul noted that the company had lost market share and said it would be a while before sales return to pre-recall levels.</p>.Nestle to cut artificial colourings from all products by end-2026.<p>The infant formula crisis posed a serious challenge to CEO Philipp Navratil, who made a video apology to consumers just a few months into his tenure.</p><p>Nestle has not got back to pre-recall market share levels, Aboutboul said, and the company understands that regaining consumer trust in such a sensitive category will take time.</p><p>"When you have unrest from parents, they will not ... come back. We know that," Aboutboul said.</p><p>Nestle has been in "recovery mode", Aboutboul said, but is confident of regaining market share and is working with paediatricians and healthcare professionals for recommendations and to win back consumers</p>