Some practices of NBFCs not in line with regulatory guidelines: RBI

A large proportion of lenders on NBFC-P2Ps (NBFC peer-to-peer) are individuals and they are not expected to be well-equipped to understand the risks involved in providing credit. Instead of educating the lenders about the inherent risks in the lending activity, NBFC-P2Ps have been observed to underplay the risks through various means such as promising high/ assured returns, structuring the transactions, providing anytime fund recall facilities, etc, Rao said.