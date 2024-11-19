Sony in talks to buy media powerhouse behind 'Elden Ring', sources say

<p>New York/Tokyo: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sony">Sony</a> is in talks to acquire Kadokawa, the Japanese media powerhouse behind the "Elden Ring" game, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the technology giant looks to add to its entertainment portfolio.</p>.<p>The talks between the two sides are ongoing and, if successful, a deal could be signed in the coming weeks, the sources said.</p>.Sony India grows 21% in 2023-24; bets big on premium TV segment.<p>Sony declined to comment. Kadokawa said it cannot comment. </p>