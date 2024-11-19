Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Sony in talks to buy media powerhouse behind 'Elden Ring', sources say

The talks between the two sides are ongoing and, if successful, a deal could be signed in the coming weeks.
Reuters
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 06:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 06:53 IST
JapangamingSonybusiness

Follow us on :

Follow Us