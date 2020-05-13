Sony reports 57% drop in Q4 profit

Sony reports 57% drop in Q4 profit, declines to give outlook

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  May 13 2020
  • updated: May 13 2020, 15:43 ist
A Sony logo is displayed near the company's headquarters in Tokyo on May 13, 2020. Credit: Reuters File Photo

 Japan's Sony Corp on Wednesday reported a 57% drop in fourth-quarter operating profit and refrained from providing an outlook for the current year due to uncertainty related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The electronics and entertainment firm posted an operating profit of 35.45 billion yen ($331 million) for the January-March quarter, versus 82.73 billion yen a year prior, as the coronavirus hit demand for its smartphone image sensors, cameras and TVs.

The result compared with the 73.77 billion yen average of nine analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. 

