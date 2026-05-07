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S&P lowers GDP growth projection for FY27 to 6.6%

For the financial year ended March 2026, the GDP growth has been pegged at 7.6%.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 23:33 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 23:33 IST
Business NewsIndiaGDP

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