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SpaceX accelerates IPO timeline, targets June 11 pricing on Nasdaq

SpaceX was leaning toward listing its shares on Nasdaq, as it sought early inclusion on the Nasdaq 100 ​index.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 18:56 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 18:56 IST
Elon MuskSpaceXbusinessNasdaq

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