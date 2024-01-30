JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

SpiceJet to launch 8 flights to Ayodhya from February 1

The flights will connect Ayodhya with Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Darbhanga, Mumbai and Bengaluru
Last Updated 30 January 2024, 16:33 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: SpiceJet will launch eight new flights to Ayodhya from different places on February 1, according to an official.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will inaugurate the flights.

The flights will connect Ayodhya with Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Darbhanga, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the official said.

The official said that more people are visiting Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple.

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport at Ayodhya Dham was inaugurated earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 January 2024, 16:33 IST)
India NewsBusiness NewsAviationAyodhyaAirlinesSpicejetbusiness

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT