SpiceJet's Rs 3,000 crore issue commences; floor price set at Rs 64.79 per share

New Delhi: SpiceJet has set a floor price of Rs 64.79 per share for the sale of securities to qualified institutional buyers through which the budget carrier aims to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore.

Last week, shareholders approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore.

According to the preliminary placement document, a copy of which has been submitted to the BSE, the floor price has been set at Rs 64.79 per share.