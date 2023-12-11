Spike in spice export as output touches all-time high

Quoting figures from both the Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development, Kozhikode, and the Spices Board of India, the researchers noted that in 2020-21, the export of spices reached an all-time high by registering a growth of 30 per cent in volume. India’s share in spices export in 2021-22 globally stood at 1.5 million metric tonnes, accounting for US $4.102 billion, that is, 43 per cent in volume and 47 per cent in value.