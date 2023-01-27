Spotify back up after second outage in two weeks

Spotify back up after second outage in two weeks

Spotify suffered a brief outage earlier this month, with more than 45,000 affected users from the United States at the peak of the disruption

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 27 2023, 03:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 03:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Spotify Technology SA's music streaming platform suffered a brief outage on Thursday, leaving tens of thousands of users unable to access the platform before services appeared to come back online.

"Everything's looking much better now," Spotify Status, an account that provides updates about the platform's status, said in a tweet.

In the second such outage within two weeks, more than 41,000 Spotify users reported on Downdetector.com they were having issues with the streaming platform at the peak of the disruption.

As Spotify was coming back online, Downdetector said reports of outages had fallen below 2,000.

Spotify suffered a brief outage earlier this month, with more than 45,000 affected users from the United States at the peak of the disruption.

A networking outage at Microsoft Corp on Wednesday took down its cloud platform along with services such as Teams and Outlook, hitting millions of users globally, while

Meta Platforms Inc's social media apps also faced a brief disruption.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Technology News
Business News
Spotify
outage

What's Brewing

Ukraine war accelerates power shift in Europe to East

Ukraine war accelerates power shift in Europe to East

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

Amid dip in drama fans, Oscar nods eye box office glory

Amid dip in drama fans, Oscar nods eye box office glory

BSF jawans exchange sweets with Pak Rangers on R-Day

BSF jawans exchange sweets with Pak Rangers on R-Day

 