Standing orders exemption to IT and ITES companies extended by 5 years in Karnataka

The Karnataka government extended the exemption granted to IT and ITES establishments from the provisions of the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act by five years on Tuesday. The exemption had expired on May 24 this year.

The exemption is subject to the following conditions:

1. Each IT / ITES establishment shall constitute Internal Committee as per the Sexual harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

2. Each IT/ITES establishment shall constitute a Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) consisting of equal number of persons representing employer and employees, to address any complaint of any of the employee. The GRC shall be empowered to handle all types of complaints of employee within a reasonable timeframe.

3. Each IT/ITES establishment shall intimate information about the cases of disciplinary action like suspension, discharge, termination, demotion, dismissal, etc. of its employees to the Jurisdictional Deputy Labour Commissioner and Commissioner of Labour in Karnataka.

4. Any information regarding service conditions of the employees of any IT/ITES establishment sought by the Jurisdictional Deputy Labour Commissioner and Commissioner of Labour in Karnataka shall be promptly and fully submitted by every employer within the reasonable timeframe fixed by the authority.