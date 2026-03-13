<p>Bengaluru: As part of its efforts to strengthen regional air connectivity, Star Air — the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=aviation%20">aviation </a>arm of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group — on Friday announced a significant expansion of its network, with increased frequencies and new destinations across India.</p><p>The airline will enhance connectivity to cities such as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Belagavi">Belagavi</a> and Kolhapur, further integrating them with its growing network. </p><p>"Belagavi’s industrial strength and strategic location on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border make it an ideal southern counterpart. The airline’s decision to focus growth here is rooted in Kolhapur’s dynamic business ecosystem, rich manufacturing heritage, and growing demand for seamless connectivity. Together, these two cities are at the core of Star Air’s vision to fuel regional progress and enhance connectivity across underserved regions," Star Air said in a statement.</p>.Belagavi- Navi Mumbai IndiGo flights from March 29.<p>The airline, which has clocked nearly 3 million passengers since inception, is also increasing its weekly schedule from 455 to 550 flights this summer. It has launched a daily direct service between Belagavi and Mumbai. </p><p>At the same time, Kolhapur’s connectivity is being enhanced with flights to Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, along with links to Kishangarh and Indore.</p><p>“Focusing on Kolhapur and Belagavi is central to our vision of strengthening our presence in India’s aviation sector. With every new route and every additional aircraft, we’re building bridges between businesses, families, and dreams. Our growing network is about empowering communities, unlocking economic potential, and showing that regional India is ready to soar. We remain deeply committed to reliability, comfort, and making air travel accessible to all,” Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer at Star Air, said.</p>