Starbucks to hike US employee pay at least 10%

Starbucks to hike US employee pay at least 10%

The world's largest coffee chain will also boost starting pay by 5% in order to help attract and retain employees

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 19 2020, 09:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2020, 09:51 ist
Employees with the company for three years or more will get at least an 11% pay hike, and the company will increase the premium it already pays above minimum wage in every market, it said. Credit: Reuters/ Representative

Starbucks Corp will hike pay for baristas, shift supervisors and cafe attendants at its US outlets by at least 10% effective Dec. 14, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The world's largest coffee chain will also boost starting pay by 5% in order to help attract and retain employees.

The memo, dated Nov. 2, was first reported by Business Insider on Wednesday.

The increase is "one of the most substantial investments in pay in our company’s history," Rossann Williams, Starbucks' president of US retail, wrote in the memo.

Employees with the company for three years or more will get at least an 11% pay hike, and the company will increase the premium it already pays above minimum wage in every market, it said. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Starbucks
United States

What's Brewing

These shrimp can walk on land

These shrimp can walk on land

‘Harry Potter’ and the Prisoners of Quarantine

‘Harry Potter’ and the Prisoners of Quarantine

DH Toon | Madhya Pradesh to set up 'gau cabinet'

DH Toon | Madhya Pradesh to set up 'gau cabinet'

The Lead: Akshay Saxena on his venture Avanti Learning

The Lead: Akshay Saxena on his venture Avanti Learning

What did Europe smell like centuries ago?

What did Europe smell like centuries ago?

 