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Starlink India launch hits security roadblock before SpaceX IPO

Security agencies under India’s Ministry of Home Affairs have withheld the final clearances Starlink needs to launch.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 05:18 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 05:18 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsSpaceXStarlinkIPO

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