'Starting new chapter': Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta quits

Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta, who steered the food delivery giant’s landmark initial public offering (IPO) earlier this year, resigned on Tuesday to start "a new chapter".

"I am taking a new turn in my life and will be starting a new chapter, taking a lot from this defining chapter of my life – the last 6 years at Zomato. We have a great team now to take Zomato forward and it’s time for me to take an alternate path in my journey," he wrote in an email.

He was the head of supply at the food delivery startup. Gupta was promoted to the position of founder in March 2019.

"I am very emotional as I write this and don’t think any words can do justice to how I am feeling right now," he said.

Thanking the team for an "amazing journey", Gupta said, "I couldn’t have asked for more – I am so grateful for all the experiences I have had and thankful to all the folks around me for helping me become a much better person."

"I am in love with Zomato and will always be. Came in 6 years back not knowing what this would turn out to be. And what a mind-blowing and amazing journey this has been. Feel proud of where we are today, what we have overcome to get here and feel even more proud of what we will achieve in the future," Gupta said.

He also thanked the company's founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal for making him a part of the journey. "Thank you Deepi for making me a part of this journey. I will always cherish the amazing times we have had together. I have learnt a lot from you all along and I know in my heart that you will take Zomato to heights that most cannot even imagine," Gupta said.

Replying to the mail, Deepinder Goyal thanked him for his efforts in helping in the company's journey in the last few years. "Thank you, GG for everything you have helped Zomato achieve over the last few years. We have seen Zomato through great as well as terrible times together and brought it here today."

Remembering Gupta’s journey at the foodtech startup, Deepinder Goyal, co-founder of Zomato, later tweeted, “Thank you GG for everything you have helped Zomato achieve over the last few years. We have seen Zomato through great as well as terrible times together, and brought it here today."

Thank you @grvgpta – the last 6 years have been amazing and we have come very far. There's so much of our journey still ahead of us, and I am thankful that we have a great team and leadership to carry us forward.https://t.co/AJAmC5ie6R — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) September 14, 2021

"There's so much of our journey still ahead of us, and I am thankful that you are hanging your boots at a point where we have a great team and leadership to carry us forward," Goyal said.

Goyal also said that he could not yet imagine life at the company without him. "Thank you for being a better friend to me than anyone else I've ever had. I can't yet imagine everyday life at Zomato without you. You will be sorely missed. All the best!" Goyal said.

Shares of Zomato were trading at Rs 144.60 per scrip on BSE, up 0.98 per cent from its previous close.

(With inputs from Reuters)