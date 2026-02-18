<p>Hyderabad: Over 40 most-innovative startups with disruptive contributions across medtech, medical devices, bioPharma, cell and gene therapy, AI/ML, nutraceuticals, and biomarkers exhibited their cutting-edge solutions at the two-day BioAsia conference that concluded on Wednesday. </p><p>Startups Achala Health Services Private Limited, Exquinz Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Helex, Natural Solutions & Nutraceuticals Pvt Ltd, and Sree Guravey Life Sciences OPC Pvt Ltd, received BioAsia 2026 Innovation Startup Awards on Wednesday.</p><p>BioAsia 2026, the 23rd edition of Asia’s premier life sciences and health-tech forum, concluded successfully. This year’s event witnessed participation from over 4,500 delegates and visitors which was the highest ever, including global delegates, speakers, all exploring the latest advancements and forging transformative partnerships. </p><p>This edition facilitated over 4,000 high-impact B2B meetings, unlocking new collaborations and investment opportunities.</p><p>In the concluding fireside chat, Telangana Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu explained the roadmap to achieving the target of the state becoming a $3 trillion economy.</p>.US drugmaker Merck to boost workforce in India, says executive.<p>“BioAsia 2026 has been a phenomenal success and once again demonstrated Telangana’s strong leadership in the global life sciences and tech-bio ecosystem. This year’s theme, ‘TechBio Unleashed: AI, Automation, and the Biology Revolution’, perfectly captures the transformative potential of merging biology with cutting-edge technologies. Telangana is committed to building a future-ready ecosystem that translates scientific breakthroughs into practical healthcare solutions. By far, this has been the most-successful edition of BioAsia to date, creating pathways to global partnerships, fostering innovation in AI, automation, cell and gene therapies, and advanced manufacturing,” said Sridhar Babu, adding that the state has seen significant international engagement this year, with global companies from France, Indonesia, the US, and Switzerland, celebrating Hyderabad as a key hub for investment and innovation.</p><p>Initiatives like the Next Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026-30 are designed to ensure that Telangana continues to attract global capital, talent, and expertise, while delivering solutions that improve patient outcomes worldwide. This establishes BioAsia as a true landmark event in life sciences, each calendar year, he said.</p><p>Industries Secretary Sanjay Kumar said BioAsia 2026 reflects Telangana’s vision to catalyse industry growth through innovation and cross-border collaboration. This platform enables startups, researchers, and industry leaders to come together to explore next-generation technologies and solutions in healthcare. The state’s focus on advanced therapeutics, digital health, precision medicine, AI-driven drug discovery, and CRDMO innovations ensures a robust ecosystem that is future-ready and globally-competitive. “By combining policy foresight with strong infrastructure and regulatory support, Telangana is fostering a collaborative environment that will continue to drive transformative impact in the life sciences sector,” said Kumar.</p>