Bengaluru-based startup Activ Hippy turns wellness into a one-shot habit

<p>Bengaluru: What began as conversations among three professionals with backgrounds spanning agriculture, food technology and entrepreneurship has turned into a bet on making wellness products easier to consume. Bengaluru-based Activ Hippy, a functional wellness startup, was built on the observation that consumers often struggle to sustain wellness routines because existing formats can feel medicinal, inconvenient or difficult to follow consistently. Its answer is a portfolio of concentrated wellness and energy shots designed for quick, routine consumption.</p>.<p>The idea took shape when Roopesh BT, who spent nearly two decades in FMCG and beverages, joined Bharat Chandra MB, a food technologist with formulation experience, and Dr Yadu Nandan, a veterinarian and entrepreneur who had earlier built and exited a business. Incorporated in 2025, the company spent more than a year developing formulations before launching products earlier this year.</p>.<p>Activ Hippy began as a bootstrapped venture, investing about Rs 1 crore in R&D and initial production, before raising another Rs 1.5 crore from friends and family.</p>.<p>Since launch, Activ Hippy has reached around 25,000 customers, according to Roopesh, with adoption ranging from first-time trials to repeat purchases.</p>.<p>The company first launched online and has since expanded into offline retail, targeting consumers in the 18-40 age group, particularly Gen Z and younger urban consumers. Customer acquisition cost currently stands at nearly 150% of product price.</p>.<p>The company is currently prioritising customer acquisition and category awareness over profitability, with marketing efforts spanning digital campaigns, consumer sampling, sports partnerships and corporate outreach.</p>.<p>According to Roopesh, the wellness and energy category today spans multiple positioning strategies, from synthetic and performance-led energy brands such as Red Bull, Monster, Predator, and Hell, to newer functional and clean-label wellness brands including TrueBasics, Fast&Up, AS-IT-IS Nutrition, Wellbeing Nutrition and Supply6.</p>.<p>Activ Hippy, however, is seeking to position itself differently. While the products are built around functional benefits, the founders said the brand is being developed around a lifestyle-led and natural proposition, with an emphasis on making wellness products part of everyday consumption rather than exercise- or performance-led use cases. “We want people to use it on a day-to-day basis. It should become a part of their lifestyle. We are not targeting only high-energy or exercise moments,” Roopesh said.</p>.<p>While larger and more established brands already operate across energy, supplements, Roopesh said, “Overshadowing may happen, but the category is huge and there is enough space for many players.”</p>.<p>Looking ahead, the startup plans to pursue a larger external fundraise to accelerate expansion and support future product launches. Fresh capital would be directed towards scaling distribution, increasing offline presence, strengthening brand visibility and expanding customer reach.</p>.<p>Alongside growth initiatives, Activ Hippy is continuing research to reduce preservative dependence and improve shelf life. Its product pipeline currently includes 8-10 products across categories such as heart health, hydration and probiotics, as the startup looks to widen its presence in functional wellness over the next few years.</p>.<p>Activ Hippy expects to achieve margins by the end of its first year and targets break-even in the following year, while continuing to prioritise category creation and customer adoption.</p>