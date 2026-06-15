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Bengaluru-based startup Activ Hippy turns wellness into a one-shot habit

Activ Hippy began as a bootstrapped venture, investing about Rs 1 crore in R&D and initial production, before raising another Rs 1.5 crore from friends and family.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 23:53 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 23:53 IST
Business NewsBengalurustartupsWellness

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