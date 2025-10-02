<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru continues to lead the country's startup ecosystem with $823 million in funding across 89 deals in Q1 2026, IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said in a post on X.</p>.<p>"In comparison, Delhi NCR recorded $538 million across 74 deals and Mumbai $402 million across 34 deals, underlining the clear gap in both capital flow and deal momentum," he said.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also tweeted, saying that from deep tech to daily tech, Bengaluru remains at the heart of India’s growth story.</p>.<p>"Bengaluru today stands as the largest startup hub outside the US, Europe and China, and the 5th largest unicorn hub globally," Kharge added.</p>.Industrial output growth slips to 5-month low of 4.1% in March.<p>Recently, Tracxn, in its 'India Tech FY 2025-26' report, said the karnataka capital continues to lead in startup acquisitions in the country, topping the charts both in FY25 and FY26, with 58 and 34 acquisitions, respectively.</p>.<p>According to the report, Bengaluru maintains its position as the country's leading startup hub, as the city accounted for 33% of total funding — $3.9 billion, followed by Mumbai with 21% ($2.4 billion) of total funding. </p>