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Bengaluru dominates country's startup scene in Q1 2026

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also tweeted, saying that from deep tech to daily tech, Bengaluru remains at the heart of India’s growth story.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 20:02 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 20:02 IST
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