Bengaluru shines in LinkedIn’s top startups list; Zepto takes no. 1 spot

A bunch of the startups mentioned in the list are headquartered in Bengaluru, with the city living up to its reputation as India's startup capital.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 September 2024, 11:10 IST

Over the past several years, India has proved to be fertile grounds for startups looking to make their mark, and 2024 has been no different.

According to LinkedIn's annual Top Startups India list, 20 startups across the country stood out, with regard to four core areas: employee growth, jobseeker interest, engagement of members and employees within the company, and how well these startups managed to pull talent from the LinkedIn Top Companies list.

Most of these 20 were software-focused startups, but the list also had a diverse mix of other firms, including finance and insurance services.

Notably, a bunch of the startups mentioned in the list are headquartered in Bengaluru, with the city living up to its reputation as India's startup capital.

Check out the list below:

1. Zepto

2. Sprinto

3. Lucidity

4. GrowthX

5. Jar

6. Wiingy

7. SourceBae

8. BiofuelCircle

9. Supersourcing

10. Battery Smart

11. Scrut Automation

12. MindPeers

13. Oben Electric

14. Convin

15. GIVA

16. TravClan

17. Bijak

18. GoKwik

19. Refyne India

20. Plum

Commenting on the list, Nirajita Banerjee, Head of Editorial and Career Expert at LinkedIn India, said, "This year’s Top Startups list is a true reflection of India’s burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem."

"Bengaluru continues to thrive with half of the Top Startups headquartered in the city. 14 startups are new entrants in this year’s list and several first-time categories like biofuel, compliance, and mental health point to the diversity of career opportunities for professionals eyeing the world of startups," Banerjee added, highlighting Bengaluru's centrality and the emergence of new, successful firms in the startup space.

"They [professionals] can lean on this list as a guide in their job search – learning skills and tailoring their approach to target the Top Startups that are actively looking for talent,” Banerjee concluded.

