Bengaluru shines in LinkedIn’s top startups list; Zepto takes no. 1 spot

Over the past several years, India has proved to be fertile grounds for startups looking to make their mark, and 2024 has been no different.
According to LinkedIn's annual Top Startups India list, 20 startups across the country stood out, with regard to four core areas: employee growth, jobseeker interest, engagement of members and employees within the company, and how well these startups managed to pull talent from the LinkedIn Top Companies list.
Most of these 20 were software-focused startups, but the list also had a diverse mix of other firms, including finance and insurance services.
Notably, a bunch of the startups mentioned in the list are headquartered in Bengaluru, with the city living up to its reputation as India's startup capital.
Check out the list below:
1. Zepto
2. Sprinto
3. Lucidity
4. GrowthX
5. Jar
6. Wiingy
7. SourceBae
8. BiofuelCircle
9. Supersourcing
10. Battery Smart
11. Scrut Automation
12. MindPeers
13. Oben Electric
14. Convin
15. GIVA
16. TravClan
17. Bijak
18. GoKwik
19. Refyne India
20. Plum
Commenting on the list, Nirajita Banerjee, Head of Editorial and Career Expert at LinkedIn India, said, "This year’s Top Startups list is a true reflection of India’s burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem."
"Bengaluru continues to thrive with half of the Top Startups headquartered in the city. 14 startups are new entrants in this year’s list and several first-time categories like biofuel, compliance, and mental health point to the diversity of career opportunities for professionals eyeing the world of startups," Banerjee added, highlighting Bengaluru's centrality and the emergence of new, successful firms in the startup space.
"They [professionals] can lean on this list as a guide in their job search – learning skills and tailoring their approach to target the Top Startups that are actively looking for talent,” Banerjee concluded.
Published 25 September 2024, 11:10 IST