Bengaluru shines in LinkedIn’s top startups list; Zepto takes no. 1 spot

Over the past several years, India has proved to be fertile grounds for startups looking to make their mark, and 2024 has been no different.

According to LinkedIn's annual Top Startups India list, 20 startups across the country stood out, with regard to four core areas: employee growth, jobseeker interest, engagement of members and employees within the company, and how well these startups managed to pull talent from the LinkedIn Top Companies list.

Most of these 20 were software-focused startups, but the list also had a diverse mix of other firms, including finance and insurance services.

Notably, a bunch of the startups mentioned in the list are headquartered in Bengaluru, with the city living up to its reputation as India's startup capital.