<p>New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved the second tranche of the Startup India Fund of Funds Scheme with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore.</p><p>The key focus would be on deep tech startups, early growth stage startups through smaller funds, tech-driven innovative manufacturing startups, and sector/stage agnostic startups, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw told media persons here.</p><p>The Union Cabinet approved the scheme in a meeting on Friday.</p><p>There will be operational flexibilities, including higher government contribution in AlFs (alternative investment funds) funding deep tech and high-tech manufacturing, the minister said.</p><p>The fund will encourage the long-term investing culture and patient capital.</p><p>The government in 2016 had constituted a Fund of Funds worth Rs 10,000 crore to provide seed capital and enable startups to take calculated risks.</p><p>Following the successful utilisation of the first tranche, a second phase of Rs 10,000 crore was sanctioned in the Union Budget for 2025-26.</p>