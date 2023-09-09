Income Tax dept slaps notices on startups seeking creditworthiness of investors

Replying to him, the Income Tax Department in a post on X said, 'Section 68 of Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act) under which the Assessing Officer (AO) has made the enquiry about creditworthiness of the shareholder/investor, places initial onus on the assessee-company to prove the following: a) Identity of the investor, b) Creditworthiness of the investor and c) Genuineness of the transaction.'

It went on to state that the 'Finance Act, 2012 mandated that the nature and source of any sum credited as share capital, share premium etc., in the books of a closely-held company (excluding Venture Capital Fund or a Venture Capital Company registered with SEBI) shall be treated as explained u/s 68 only if the source of funds from a resident shareholder is also explained by investor.'

On the cases raised by Grover, it said: 'In the present case, it appears that the AO has sought to examine the genuineness of the transaction and source of investment by the shareholder-investor, to verify if the amount invested is commensurate with the income shown in the ITRs of the investors.'

Alternatively, it sought income tax permanent account numbers or PAN of the investors be shared so that the income tax returns of the investors can be verified.