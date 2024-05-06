Startup Investing: The new gold rush for HNI investors

Mamaearth: Mamaearth, is a popular Indian skincare and haircare brand that focuses on providing natural, toxin-free products for babies and mothers. Founded in 2016 by Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh, the brand emphasises sustainability and ethical sourcing in its product offerings. Mamaearth secured $1 million in Series A funding in 2018 at a valuation of approximately $13.8 Mn. The round was led by Fireside Ventures and other investors. In 2023, the Mamaearth was valued at $1.2 billion. This shows an absolute growth rate of a whopping 8,595%. In other words, if someone had invested Rs 1 lakh in Mamaearth in 2018, the same Rs 1 lakh would have been worth Rs 85.9 crores in 2023.