Startups are emerging as a lucrative asset class for retail investors: 100X VC founder

We’re seeing a lot of investments coming in from angel investors. These are mostly working professionals, those in IT, or engineers, who’ve been working for 10 years and have expertise and some capital. Apart from real estate and mutual funds, they’ve also started thinking of startups as an asset class. Although, they also understand the risk factor is equally high. But they recognise it as an asset. This is mainly because they saw the kind of returns possible with these investments, much more than any other asset class.