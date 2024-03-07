Startups need to chase profit, financial viability: Info Edge's Bikhchandani

Startup Mahakumbh is a confluence of startups. It will be like an international startup fair. The event will be organised at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. It will be a three-day event held from March 18 to 20. These three days will be a big showcase and reflection of India’s innovating and growing startup ecosystem and will bring the right mindsets, ideas and energies in one place. It will provide the right platform to showcase the pace at which the startup ecosystem in India is evolving.