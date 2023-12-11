Startups propel EV financing as retail credit remains constrained

“A vehicle not performing within its perceived life cycle (with battery life impacting performance) makes it difficult for banks to service the loan, as the risk of non payment increases, especially in the case of B2B use, where the life of the vehicle has a significant impact on how your profit and loss structures work. Also, in the event of a default, their ability to repossess and re-deploy from a value perspective comes down if the vehicle is not meeting the criteria of what it should originally be,” Sandeep Divakaran, chief executive officer, of EV financing firm Greaves Finance Ltd pointed out.