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Zendesk commits $100 million to help startups build with AI

'The decisions founders make early about their customer infrastructure shape everything that comes after,' said Adrian McDermott, CTO, Zendesk.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 13:23 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 13:23 IST
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