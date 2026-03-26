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Karnataka inks agreements for fresh Rs 51,469 crore investment

Multinational companies from the aerospace, automotive, biotechnology, and manufacturing sectors signed agreements at the Invest Karnataka Conclave 2026.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 19:23 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 19:23 IST
Automotive industryKarnatakabusinessaerospace

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