<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government, on Thursday, signed agreements with 48 companies for an investment commitment worth Rs 51,469 crore.</p>.<p>Multinational companies from the aerospace, automotive, biotechnology, and manufacturing sectors signed agreements at the Invest Karnataka Conclave 2026 here on Thursday, committing investments in the presence of Industries Minister MB Patil.</p>.<p>“These investments are over and above those announced during the Global Investors Meet and the Davos Summit and are the result of continuous efforts over the past two months. Efforts to attract investments will continue in a sustained manner. These commitments are expected to generate around 70,000 jobs and will further strengthen Karnataka’s position as a leading industrial and employment hub in the country,” Patil said.</p>.<p>He noted that the identified sectors and the scale of investments reflect strong confidence among industry leaders in Karnataka’s industry-friendly policies, ease of doing business, availability of skilled manpower, and the state’s capability to implement projects efficiently.</p>.<p>MoUs were signed with companies such as Axiscades, Ultraviolette, SFO Technologies, Mahindra Aerospace, and Yazaki, among others. More than 100 representatives from leading companies and tech startups participated in the conclave.</p>