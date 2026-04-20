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States' capital expenditure growth to slow down to 8-10% in FY27: Report

Careedge Ratings said that moderation will primarily result from tighter fiscal headroom due to rising revenue expenditure commitments and a moderation in revenue growth.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 12:27 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 12:27 IST
Business NewsCapex

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