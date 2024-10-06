Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Status-quo on interest rate likely, say experts ahead of RBI's policy review

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo or short-term lending rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent since February 2023, and experts think some easing could only be possible in December.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 09:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 09:25 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRBIrepo rate

Follow us on :

Follow Us