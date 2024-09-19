Steel firm Rhetan TMT plans to set up 2 MW solar plant for captive use

New Delhi: Steel products maker Rhetan TMT Ltd plans to set up a 2 MW solar power plant at its Kadi manufacturing facility in Gujarat, according to a statement.

The TMT bar and round bars manufacturer will set up the solar power plant for its captive use which will help it cut power costs and move towards green energy.

The board of the company is scheduled to meet on Friday to consider and approve the 2 MW solar plant, the company said in a statement.