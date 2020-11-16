Stimulus 2.0 to aid momentum in market

Indian equity markets rallied for the second week in a row with both Nifty/Sensex up 3.7% each to close at 12,720/43,433. The broader market too gained in line with both Nifty Midcap100 / Smallcap100 up 3.1% each.

All the sectors ended in green except IT which ended -0.3% down. The Nifty hit record high was driven by Banks, Financials, Metals, and Realty which gained in the range of 6-7%. In fact, Bank Nifty gained 19% this month so far. FMCG, Auto, Energy, and Infra also gained in the range of 3.6%-5.2% for the week. FIIs continue to be net buyers to the tune of Rs19,800 crore, while DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs13,500 crore.

The market also ended the Samvat 2076 on a positive note with 10% gains for Nifty while Nifty Midcap 100 outperformed with gains of 13.5%. Nifty Smallcap 100 on the other hand gained 8%. IT and Pharma were the biggest gainers, up 52%/44% respectively while PSU banks were the biggest laggard, down 39%.

Global cues were positive led by expectation over better global trade ties and more monetary stimulus under the US President-elect Joe Biden and on hopes of a possible breakthrough in the Covid-19 vaccine.

On the domestic front, investors turned their focus on sectors that had suffered most during the pandemic in hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine will turn the economy around. The sentiments also got boosted after the cabinet approved Rs 2 lakh crore Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme for 10 manufacturing sectors including electronic goods, automobile and auto components, pharma, air conditioners, food processing industry, among others. Further, the government announced Stimulus 2.0 with 12 measures ranging from credit guarantee to EPFO subsidy to tax relief for homebuyers.

However, there was some profit booking toward the end of the week as rising coronavirus infections in the United States and Europe offset optimism from a potential vaccine.

Technically Nifty formed a Bullish Candle on a daily and weekly scale which suggests buying is visible at lower zones. Now it has to hold above 12,550 to witness an up move towards 12800-12,900 zones while the support exists at 12,430.

Volatility has significantly cooled down and needs to sustain below 20 levels for the continued positive momentum in the market. The government’s fiscal stimulus package 2.0 is another incremental step toward the betterment of the rural sector which would boost consumption. This along with abundant liquidity should provide support to the market.

(The writer is Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.)