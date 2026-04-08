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Stock markets cheer US-Iran ceasefire; Sensex jumps nearly 4%

From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation jumped the most by nearly 10 per cent.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 05:45 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 05:45 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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