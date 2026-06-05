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Stock markets end marginally lower as RBI lowers growth expectations

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 116.67 points to settle at 74,243.34 whereas the 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 49.85 points to end at 23,366.70.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 11:17 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 11:17 IST
India NewsRBIReserve Bank of IndiaSensexNiftybusiness

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