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Stock markets extend winning run to 3rd day as Sensex, Nifty climb nearly 1%

Sensex and Nifty ended nearly 1 per cent higher, extending their winning run to the third day in a row amid a slight drop in crude oil prices and a firm trend in global peers.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 10:58 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 10:58 IST
Business NewsSensexNiftybusiness

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