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Stock markets jump nearly 2% as Trump halts strikes on Iran's energy infra

The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 399.75 points or 1.78 per cent to end at 22,912.40.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 11:37 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 11:37 IST
Business NewsIranDonald TrumpGoldCrude OilStock marketSensexNiftyEnergywar

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