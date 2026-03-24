<p>Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sensex">Sensex</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nifty">Nifty</a> rebounded by nearly 2 per cent on Tuesday, tracking a rally in Asian peers after US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> announced a temporary halt on strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,372.06 points or 1.89 per cent to settle at 74,068.45. During the day, it soared 1,793 points or 2.46 per cent to 74,489.39.</p>.<p>The 50-share <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nse">NSE</a> Nifty surged 399.75 points or 1.78 per cent to end at 22,912.40.</p>.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, InterGlobe Aviation, Eternal, Asian Paints, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bajaj-finance">Bajaj Finance</a> and UltraTech Cement were the biggest winners.</p>.<p>Power Grid and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/state-bank-of-india">State Bank of India</a> were the only laggards from the pack.</p>.<p>Trump said on social media that he has extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a>, the strategically located shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gulf-of-oman">Gulf of Oman</a>, and that he will hold off strikes against Iranian energy sites for five days.</p>.<p>"Indian equities witnessed a constructive rebound, with markets closing on a positive note after the sharp sell-off in the previous session. The recovery was largely driven by a moderation in risk perception, as early signs of potential de-escalation in the ongoing US–Iran tensions helped restore some investor confidence," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.</p>.<p>The rally also needs to be viewed in context, he said.</p>.Stock markets dive as Middle East conflict, crude oil prices continue to dent sentiment.<p>"After a sharp, sentiment-driven correction, such rebounds are not uncommon and often reflect a combination of short covering and value buying. Investors typically use such dislocations to accumulate quality stocks at relatively attractive valuations, rather than it being a signal of a structural trend reversal," Hariprasad added.</p>.<p>Asian markets rebounded, with South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ending sharply higher.</p>.<p>Markets in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/europe">Europe</a> were trading mostly lower. The US market ended higher on Monday.</p>.<p>"The domestic market witnessed a relief rally following a temporary pause in attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure, which could lead to further leeway in easing West Asia–related tensions.</p>.<p>"However, caution persists as investors await greater clarity on the developments around the Strait of Hormuz," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 1.96 per cent to USD 101.9 per barrel.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 10,414.23 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, bought stocks worth Rs 12,033.97 crore.</p>.<p>On Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex dived 1,836.57 points or 2.46 per cent to settle at 72,696.39. The Nifty tanked 601.85 points or 2.60 per cent to end at 22,512.65.</p>