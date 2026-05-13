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Stock markets pare early gains; trade lower

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 75.64 points to 74,614.51 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 17.10 points to 23,391.10.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 04:49 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 04:49 IST
Business NewsMarketsBSENSE

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