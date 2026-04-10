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Stock markets rebound in early trade on buying in banking counters, positive trend in global peers

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 630.08 points to 77,261.73 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 203.6 points to 23,978.70.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 05:58 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 05:58 IST
Business NewsStock marketSensexNiftybusiness

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