Stock markets recover after 2-day decline; banking, metal shares shine

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, 'Today, the market exhibited positive momentum, with attention centred on the minutes of the latest Fed meeting. The declining inflation and the recent cooling job data in the US provide foundation for a dovish comment from the Fed.' The drop in bond yields and the dollar index suggests mounting speculation regarding the potential peak in the interest rate cycle.

"This will attract funds to emerging markets. The gain in the broad market was led by consumer durables and realty, thanks to a strong rebound in festive demand," Nair added.