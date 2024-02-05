Stock markets settle lower on fag-end selling; Reliance, Airtel drag

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex fell back by 354 points on Monday due to selling in index major Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Maruti amid weak trends from Asian and European markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 354.21 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 71,731.42 on fag-end selling. During the day, it hit a high of 72,385.93 and a low of 71,602.14.

The Nifty fell by 82.10 points or 0.38 per cent to close at 21,771.70.