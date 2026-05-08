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Stock markets slump in early trade amid fresh tensions in West Asia

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 353.50 points to 77,491.02 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 109.25 points to 24,225.20.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 05:02 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 05:02 IST
Business NewsStock marketSensexNiftyWest Asiabusiness

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