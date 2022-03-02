Stocks fall on GDP miss, Ukraine crisis

Stocks fall on GDP miss, Ukraine crisis

Coal India, HDFC Life, SBI Life, Tata Steel, and Hindalco were the top gainers during the session

Veena Mani
Veena Mani, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 02 2022, 17:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 22:53 ist
BSE building. Credit: PTI File Photo

Indian shares fell more than 1% on Wednesday as growth in Asia’s third-largest economy missed expectations and Russia intensified its assault on Ukraine.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1.12% lower at 16,605.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 1.38% lower at 55,468.90.

"Today's market movement was a result of the GDP miss, geopolitical issues and also huge negative net exports. We still cannot predict how markets will react in the coming days. Of course, geopolitical issues will play a huge role," said Narendra Solanki, Head of Equity Research (Fundamental) at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

The escalation of geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe has made many investors across the globe move away from risky assets. The stakes are high as Russia is the largest exporter of natural gas and second-largest oil producer in the world, while Ukraine is a crucial grain exporter. India, which is coping with inflationary pressures, is the world's No.3 importer of oil.

Economic data released this week showed that India’s GDP for the third quarter was 5.40%, versus the average forecast of 6.0%, worrying investors.

To make things worse, the West stepped up its sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine, raising concerns about the economic impact of the fresh moves on the world.

“The market is currently caught between many macro crosswinds,” said S. Hariharan, Head of Sales, Emkay Global Financial Services, citing everything including inflationary pressures, slowing growth and central banks in developed markets planning to raise interest rates.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
Business News
BSE
NSE
Russia
Ukraine

What's Brewing

How Kyiv metro is offering shelter from Russian shells

How Kyiv metro is offering shelter from Russian shells

World Hearing Day: Loud music can induce hearing loss

World Hearing Day: Loud music can induce hearing loss

Move over candy bars: NY vending machine sells NFT art

Move over candy bars: NY vending machine sells NFT art

Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon

Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon

In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU

In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU

Does eating collagen benefit your health and skin?

Does eating collagen benefit your health and skin?

Indian eatery in Kyiv becomes shelter for the stranded

Indian eatery in Kyiv becomes shelter for the stranded

 