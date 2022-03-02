Stocks fall on GDP miss, Ukraine crisis

Indian shares fell more than 1% on Wednesday as growth in Asia’s third-largest economy missed expectations and Russia intensified its assault on Ukraine.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1.12% lower at 16,605.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 1.38% lower at 55,468.90.

"Today's market movement was a result of the GDP miss, geopolitical issues and also huge negative net exports. We still cannot predict how markets will react in the coming days. Of course, geopolitical issues will play a huge role," said Narendra Solanki, Head of Equity Research (Fundamental) at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

The escalation of geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe has made many investors across the globe move away from risky assets. The stakes are high as Russia is the largest exporter of natural gas and second-largest oil producer in the world, while Ukraine is a crucial grain exporter. India, which is coping with inflationary pressures, is the world's No.3 importer of oil.

Economic data released this week showed that India’s GDP for the third quarter was 5.40%, versus the average forecast of 6.0%, worrying investors.

To make things worse, the West stepped up its sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine, raising concerns about the economic impact of the fresh moves on the world.

“The market is currently caught between many macro crosswinds,” said S. Hariharan, Head of Sales, Emkay Global Financial Services, citing everything including inflationary pressures, slowing growth and central banks in developed markets planning to raise interest rates.

