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Sun Pharma eyes speciality drug future with Organon buy

The deal will place the company among the top 25 global pharmaceutical giants
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 05:24 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 05:24 IST
Business NewsHealthcareSun Pharmapharma

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