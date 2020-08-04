Sun Pharma latest to sell Covid-19 drug favipiravir at Rs 35 in India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited announced that it has launched FluGuard® (Favipiravir 200 mg) at Rs 35 per tablet, for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 in India. Favipiravir is the only oral anti-viral treatment approved in India for the potential treatment of patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 disease.

Commenting on the launch, Kirti Ganorkar, CEO of India Business, Sun Pharma said, “With over 50,000 Covid-19 cases being reported daily in India, there is an urgent need to provide more treatment options to healthcare professionals. We are launching FluGuard® at an economical price to make the drug accessible to more and more patients thereby reducing their financial burden. This is in line with our continuous efforts to support India’s pandemic response.”



The company will work closely with the government and medical community to ensure availability of FluGuard® to patients across the country. The stocks of FluGuard® will be available in the market from this week.