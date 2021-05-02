Supply disruptions pose threat to inflation

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that prompted many state governments to impose lockdown could result in supply-side disruptions and pose a challenge to the Reserve Bank of India’s inflation management.

The state of affairs report of the central bank, which is published every month along with the RBI’s bulletin, sounded cautious on the surge in the second wave as it observed that infections are not contained in time and it could result in inflationary pressures. CPI inflation in March 2021 edged up to 5.5% from 5% in February 2021 due to a sharp increase in food as well as fuel inflation.

The central bank has the mandate of keeping inflation within the range of 2-6%. If the central bank failed to achieve the target, then it is answerable to the lawmakers.

“The resurgence in Covid-19, if not contained in time, risks protracted restrictions and disruptions in supply chains with consequent inflationary pressures,” the state of the economy report, which was re-launched in 2020 after a 25-year hiatus, said.

“Pandemic protocols, speedier vaccination, ramping up the hospital and ancillary capacity, and remaining resolutely focused on a post-pandemic future of strong and sustainable growth with macroeconomic and financial stability is the way forward,” the report, which is prepared with inputs from several central bank staffers including deputy governor Michael Patra, said. RBI has put a disclaimer for the report saying views expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the views of RBI.

Elevated inflation

The March CPI inflation figures show core inflation, which is CPI excluding food and fuel inflation, remained elevated while food inflation increased to 5.2% in March from 4.3% in February. Fuel price inflation surged to 4.5% in March, an increase of 100 basis points from February.

What is interesting is that there is a divergence in trend in the food sub-groups. Five out of 12 food sub-groups, comprising meat and fish, eggs, edible oil, pulses, and non-alcoholic beverages exhibited double-digit inflation. On the other hand, three sub-groups comprising cereals; vegetables; and sugar were in deflation. While cereal price deflation deepened, the rate of deflation in vegetables slowed down in March.

During the April monetary policy, RBI projected CPI inflation at 5.2% for the first and second quarter of the current financial year, 4.4% in the third, and 5.1% in the fourth quarter.

“High-frequency food price data from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, for April so far (April 1-23, 2021) indicate further softening in cereals prices. The winter softening of prices of tomatoes, onions, and potatoes (TOP) continued into April. Prices of TOP in April 2021 are lower than the levels a year ago,” the report said.

“However, prices of pulses, barring moong, edged up further in April and were at levels higher than a year ago. Edible oil price pressures also showed no signs of easing, with prices registering further increases, particularly in the case of sunflower oil,” it said.

One of the favourable factors for the central bank is that prices of petrol and diesel eased in the second half of March and in April following the decline in global crude oil prices, though domestic prices edged up in April while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices registered a decline.

“The retreat of crude oil prices from a peak level of around $70 per barrel could result in some softening in domestic pump prices,” the report said while advocating a tax cut on petrol and diesel by the central and state governments.

The other comforting factor for the central bank is the likelihood of a normal southwest monsoon in 2021 which could check food prices under control.

“The April 16 forecast of the India Meteorological Department is the icing on the cake – once again, the monsoon’s passion is set to captivate India,” the report said. “Agriculture and allied commodities exports showed resilience despite Covid-19 related disruption, growing in double digits overall during 2020-21. Exports, especially of wheat, non-basmati rice, oil meals, and spices, registered strong growth. This has helped India further improve the favourable trade surplus it enjoys in agricultural commodities,” the report said.

One uncertainty, going ahead, is the calculation of year-on-year CPI inflation prints for April and May 2021, given that April and May CPIs of 2020 were not based on actual price data collections but were imputed due to the nationwide lockdown.

After cutting the repo rate by 115 bps in March and May of 2020 – after the pandemic broke out – the central bank has maintained a status quo on the interest rate. RBI was unable to cut the repo rate in the last five policy review meetings as inflation stayed elevated.

Various estimates suggested the economy contracted in the previous financial year. The resurgence of infections in India – which is the fastest in the world – could delay the economic recovery further.

“It is noteworthy that economic activity in India is holding up admirably against Covid-19’s renewed onslaught. Much attention has been drawn to the wilting of incoming data in the face of the second wave and localised restrictions. Yet, it is important to note that it is the sentiment indicators that have moderated,” the report said. “Apart from contact-intensive sectors, activity indicators largely remained resilient in March and grew beyond pre-pandemic levels on the back of strong momentum rather than statistical base effects,” the report added.

